March 24, 1926—March 19, 2021

HARRISBURG—Delores Vitacco, 94, of Harrisburg, IL formerly of Racine, WI died Friday March 19, 2021 in Harrisburg, IL. She was born on March 24, 1926 in Sioux City, Iowa to the late William and Goldie Hazel (Bourett) Booker.

She married Edward J. Rowland, and he preceded in death. She later married Benjamin Edward Vitacco, and he also preceded her in death. Delores was a very gifted lady; she loved to sew and crotchet, sing Christian songs, and was on a bowling league for many years. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Eldorado, IL.

She is survived by her son, Jack E. (Doreen) Rowland of Smithfield, Utah; daughter, Hollie Zertuche of Harrisburg, IL; nine grandchildren, Monica Wilde, Geoffrey Wilde, Eric (Julie) Rowland, Gus (Misty) Zertuche, Renee (Lyle) Rose, Joe Zertuche, Jason (Jennie) Rowland, Tisa (Dominick) Caruso and Rachael Rowland; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert G. Rowland and Bruce E. Rowland, and brother, Robert Raynie.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine, WI. Visitation will be held after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home until service time.