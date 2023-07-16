March 22, 1936—July 4, 2023

Delores Marie Brandl, age 87, entered eternal life Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home in Ohio. Born in Oulu, WI to Everett and Hilda nee Marjamaki Johnson, Marie graduated from South Shore High School in 1954.

She married Bill Brandl in Duluth, MN on October 20, 1956. They moved to Kenosha, WI then to Mount Pleasant in the early 1960’s, residing there until 2022.

Marie worked as a lab technician including at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine for more than 20 years and, at Gateway Technical College in 1989, earned her Associate Degree in Accounting.

That credential was useful in a second career as part of the administrative staff at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church until her 2003 retirement. Marie was quite active in the parish for over four decades and served in various ministries.

A member and officer of the Milwaukee Finnish American Society, she was very proud of her heritage, taking two trips to Finland. Marie also made pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Passion Play in Oberammergau.

She is survived by her husband; three daughters: Mary (Bruce) Haarmann of Waukesha, Joyce (Dan) Gitter of Mequon, Carol (Dave) Topp of Cincinnati, OH; son, Michael (Sona) of Austin, TX; grandchildren: David, Steven, Emily, Jeffrey, Sarah, Nathan, Meghana, Jonathan; four great-grandchildren; other relatives; many good friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her sisters: Ethel Irene Johnson and Martha Olson; brother, Robert Johnson; brother-in-law, Ronald Olson; sister-in-law, Ethel Johnson.

Burial to take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.

Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle, 6400 Spring St., Mt Pleasant, WI 53406 or Christian Village, 411 Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040 are suggested.