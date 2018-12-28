Delores Mae Bulmann

August 27, 1928 – December 25, 2018
RACINE – Delores Mae (nee: Prott) Bulmann, age 90, passed away peacefully at Racine Commons Assisted Living on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25, 2018.
Delores was born in Racine County on August 27, 1928, to the late Rudolph and Cecilia (nee: Eickstead) Prott. On May 24, 1947, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Walter Carl Bulmann, who preceded her in death on October 21, 2008.
Among her interests, Delores enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, reading novels and tending to her beautiful rose garden. Above all, Delores was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her children, Nancy Bulmann, Jane (Melvin) Coey, Diana (Gerard) DeGrand, Carol (Tom) Meddaugh and Kenneth (Mary) Bulmann; grandchildren, Mark (Monica) and Kim Coey; Katherine DeGrand, Nicole (Aaron) Stroebel and Keith DeGrand; Heather (Eugene) Wooddell, Joseph (Amanda) Seitz; Ashley (husband, Matt Douglas) Meddaugh, Kaitlin Meddaugh; Cecelia (Erick) Baccus; Emily (Trevor Frusti) Bulmann; Jamie and Nicholas Bulmann; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Scott, Madisin and Brooklin Coey; MacKenzie, Garrett and Kasey Baccus; Zaiden Bulmann;Elliana and Lilliana Wooddell; Melanie Stroebel, Dylan Bulmann; Kaylee and Sophia DeGrand; great-great-grandchildren, Zoey DeGroot, and Mayson Coey-Holliday; sisters, Barbara Martell and Elizabeth Peterson; sister-in-law, Ruth Sullivan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret (George) Jacobsen and Mary Jane Gerber; brothers-in-law, Daniel Martell, Gilbert Peterson and Joseph Sullivan; sisters-in-law, Ann (Mike) Sperando and Dorothy (Ralph) Newcander; and by Wally’s parents, Carl and Emma (nee: Reschke) Bulmann.
Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 12:30 pm, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm. Memorials to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Darnella Gist, Dr. Desiree Dizadji, Racine Commons Assisted Living and Seasons Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
