Delores Madeline Scripter-Draper

March 12, 2020—December 16, 1929

RACINE—Delores Madeline Draper died at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She resided at The Villa for 4 years where she lived with Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease after she could no longer live at home. Delores was born in Racine, December 16, 1929, daughter of Jay and Evelyn (Nee:Hansen) Scripter and was always proud of her Norwegian and Irish heritages.

Delores was united in marriage to Jack Eugene Draper on June 31, 1951, at Bethany United Methodist Church. She worked for many years at Western Publishing Company where she was an editor for The Little Golden Books and wrote several children’s books. She loved working on children’s books and enjoyed working at The Creative Center where her office faced Lake Michigan. After retiring, she worked as a free-lance editor from her home. She was a caring and loving daughter, including her mother in her family and caring for her until she died. She was also a dedicated wife, caring for her husband during his long illness.

She will be dearly missed by her only child, Rebecca Lynn Draper, as she was always my best friend and an inspiration in my life. I loved her well and will miss her presence in my life very much.