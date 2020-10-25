Delores M. Jensen

April 3, 1928 – October 22, 2020

Racine – Delores Marjorie (nee: Long) Jensen, age 92, passed away peacefully at Ignite of Season’s Hospice in Oak Creek early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020.

Delores was born in Racine on April 3, 1928 to the late Arthur A. and Hattie C. (nee: Haugen) Long. A 1946 graduate of Park High School, she went on the graduate Cum Laude from Lawrence University in Appleton in 1951. With great determination to further her education, Delores would ride the bus daily from Racine to UW-Milwaukee to earn her Master’s Degree in 1968. On June 16, 1951 in Atonement Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Thomas Jensen, who preceded her in death on October 11, 2005.

Delores was employed as a Research Associate for Racine Unified School District, retiring after 25 years of service. With a profound Christian faith, she was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where she was involved in Bible study, church choir and a few other group ministries over the years. Always adventurous, Delores & Tom were worldwide travelers, especially during retirement. Among her interests, she enjoyed camping, playing Bridge, was a gourmet cook and avid reader, and proud member of Phi Beta Kappa. Above all, Delores was all about her family and loved spending time with her entire family.