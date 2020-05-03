× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delores M. Gautsch

1938 – 2020

Delores Mary (nee: Hopkins) Gautsch, 81, of Racine passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was born in Jump River, Wisconsin on October, 17, 1938 to the late John and Virginia (nee: Adolf) Hopkins. Delores was united in marriage to Glenn Gautsch on April 13, 1973 in Racine. She received an associate's degree in human services and was was a social worker for the city of Racine for many years, retiring in 1994.

Survived by her children, Ted Burman, Glenn (Natalie) Gautsch and Virginia Burman; step children, Terry Gautsch, David Gautsch, Anna Gautsch and Vickie Hackman; grandchildren, Ryan, Tom (Samantha), Justin, Ana, Marcus, Kyle, Dalton, Spencer, Kristina, Sarah, Ben and Bradlee; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Hopkins, Gary Hopkins, Tom (Julie) Hopkins; sister, Marcella Feil and sister-in-law, June Hopkins. She is further survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, including her favorite fishing and berry picking nephew, Mike Hopkins.

Preceded in death by her sons, John and Thomas Burman, brothers, Robert and Clyde Hopkins, sister-in-law, Judy Hopkins and brother-in-law, George Feil.