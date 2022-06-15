Delores Leone Dahl

Feb. 23, 1926 - June 5, 2022

Dodie went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. Born in Racine, WI on February 23, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Laura Andress (nee Alvey). She graduated from Park High School in 1944. Following high school, she worked at Western Printing in the bindery. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was also a member of Lend-a-hand Marys. On September 30, 1950, she was joined in marriage to John C. Dahl, a dairy farmer in the town of Norway. After marriage, she became a faithful member of Raymond Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, taught Bible School, was an AWANA leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and also the President of Ladies Mission Circle. Dodie served the community as a 4-H sewing leader, member of the Farm Bureau Women's club, and Homemakers. Dodie later became a teacher's aide at Raymond School in Franksville, WI.

Dodie had many interests, one of which was her love for traveling. She has been to England, France, Germany, Holland, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Greece, Egypt, the Holy Land, and many of the states. Some of her other interests were gardening, bird watching, reading, and spending time with her family that she dearly loved.

She was survived by her one son, Howard (Pat) Dahl; four grandchildren: Tracey (Greg) Schaal, John Dahl, Mark (Heidi) Dahl, Teri (Chad) Kowalski; seven great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Ian, Matyson, and Bayley Schaal, Clayton and Haven Dahl, and Brynlee Kowalski; and her sister, Nancy Huggins. Dodie was preceded in death by her infant son, John Lee; her father and mother; her husband, John; her sisters: Donna Jacobson, Luetta Uggerby, Elaine Gustin, Jean Andersen, and Emelene Andress; daughter-in-law, Ruth Dahl, and many dear friends.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and all the caregivers and staff at Oak Park Place for all their loving care.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Raymond Christian Fellowship (8638 W. Co. Rd. K., Franksville, WI). Service will follow at church at 4 p.m. Private burial will be held at a future date at West Lawn Cemetery.

