Delores Jewel Dyer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 24, 1931 – April 23, 2020

RACINE – Delores Dyer, 89, went to the Lord on April 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Delores was born on March 24, 1931 to the late Irving and Jewel (nee: Kerr) Gerbensky in Hartland, Wisconsin. She married her loving husband, Glenn Dyer, on September 30, 1950 in Racine. They were married for 65 years before he preceded her in death on September 31, 2009.

Delores and Glenn enjoyed owning a bakery, ‘Dyer’s Taylor Ave. Bakery’, as Glenn was a baker for 50 years. Delores and Glenn loved to camp and enjoyed many years in their favorite camping spot in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She was dedicated member to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. She also loved to spend her time with her grandchildren and her wonderful cat Lucy.

Left to cherish Delores’ memory is her five children; Deborah (Don) Helvick, Steve (Larae) Dyer, Penny (Douglas) Kroes, Lorie (Gary) Cunningham, David (Bobbie) Dyer; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Akin; and her sister-in-law, Evie (Robert) Belland.

Delores was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Gordy Akin.