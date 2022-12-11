Delores J. Pinnow

March 19, 1932 - Dec. 1, 2022

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Delores J. Pinnow, age 90, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Racine, March 19, 1932, daughter of the late Charles and Concetta (nee DeLuca) Christiano.

Delores was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1951". In her earlier years she worked alongside her family at Christiano's Grocery Store. She will affectionately be remembered as the "Penny Candy Counter Queen".

On July 5, 1958, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" R. Pinnow at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Bill preceded her in death December 24, 2021. Delores was the caterer for the YWCA for thirty years until her retirement. Delores was a longtime active member of Vittoria Colonna and St. Lucy Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She also was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the Sunshine Club. An excellent Italian cook, Delores also enjoyed bocce, bingo and golfing. More than anything she loved and cherished time with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters: Suzanne (David) Pheifer, Cynthia Pinnow, Michelle (Tim) Petersen; grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Ruffolo, Rebecca (John) Sanders, Marissa (Jason) Mehalko, Jakob Petersen and Tyler Petersen; ten great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Lucille Brown, Betty Pearson, Carol Snopek, Jon Pinnow; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers: John (Iva) Christiano, Alfred (Carm) Christiano, Arnie (Faye) Christiano, sisters: Rose (Mike) Cairo, Angie (Joe) Innocenzi, Edith (Nick) Binetti and Mary Ruffalo.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Delores's life will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. (A Vittoria Colonna Prayer Service will be held at 10:45 AM). Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In honor of Delores, please do a simple act of kindness to brighten someone's day.

A very special thank you to her caregiver, Danielle and Asceracare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

