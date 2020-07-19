Delores E. Duchac (Nee: Ehrlich)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 26, 1929 – July 15, 2020

RACINE – Dee went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Born in Racine, February 26, 1929, to Godfried and Marie (Nee: Weitzel) Ehrlich. A lifelong resident of Racine, graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1947”.

On July 28, 1962 she married the love of her life, John J. “Jack” Duchac and they enjoyed over 50 years together and traveled almost all 50 states and many cruises of Caribbean, Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, Vienna, Prague and England. Enjoyed many winters in Florida and visiting their family in North Carolina, and summers at their trailer in Antigo.

A faithful member since 1963 of Faith United Methodist Church and Adult Sunday School Class. Served as liturgist, chairperson of Memorials and held many offices over the years and she and Jack were financial counters over 25 years.

Worked in banking over 30 years at First National Bank, Marine Bank, then Bank One from where she retired in 1992.

Enjoyed golfing and was a past member of Shoop’s Monday Women’s League and Tuesday Ives Grove Ladies League.

Volunteered at Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots for many years.