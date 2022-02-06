Delores "Dee" Lillian Craft (nee Heidenreich)

Delores Lillian (nee: Heidenreich) Craft went home to Jesus on January 30, 2022, at the age of 94.

Cherished wife of the late George Craft; loving mom of: Tim (Susan) Craft; and grandma to: Nona and Mahriana. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Viola Heidenreich (nee Klapproth). Sister of the late Viola "Dolly" (Henry) Schuppe, the late Jerry (Anne) Heidenreich and the late Dorothy (George "Youtch") Ferancheck. Sister-in-law of Eleanor (the late Frank) Moses and the late Henry (Margaret) Craft.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd. in Racine from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

Donations in Delores "Dee" Craft's memory can be made to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church in Racine, WI.

