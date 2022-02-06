 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delores "Dee" Lillian Craft (nee Heidenreich)

  • 0
Delores "Dee" Lillian Craft (nee Heidenreich)

Delores Lillian (nee: Heidenreich) Craft went home to Jesus on January 30, 2022, at the age of 94.

Cherished wife of the late George Craft; loving mom of: Tim (Susan) Craft; and grandma to: Nona and Mahriana. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Viola Heidenreich (nee Klapproth). Sister of the late Viola "Dolly" (Henry) Schuppe, the late Jerry (Anne) Heidenreich and the late Dorothy (George "Youtch") Ferancheck. Sister-in-law of Eleanor (the late Frank) Moses and the late Henry (Margaret) Craft.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd. in Racine from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

Donations in Delores "Dee" Craft's memory can be made to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church in Racine, WI.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News