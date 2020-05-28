1932 — 2020
Delores Ann Mahnke passed away in Ascension Hospital on May 23, 2020 from complications due to the COVID virus.
Delores was born in Racine on December 11, 1932, the daughter of Ervin and Hattie (Nee: Eichelberg) Edelburg. She was a lifelong resident of Racine and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
