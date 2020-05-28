Delores Ann Mahnke
1932 — 2020

Delores Ann Mahnke passed away in Ascension Hospital on May 23, 2020 from complications due to the COVID virus.

Delores was born in Racine on December 11, 1932, the daughter of Ervin and Hattie (Nee: Eichelberg) Edelburg. She was a lifelong resident of Racine and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

For full obituary and photos, please view Purath-Strand website at https:/www.purathstrand.com

PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

