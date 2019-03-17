August 29, 1929—March 6, 2019
Delores Ann Hilt, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Wisconsin.
She was born in Racine, WI on August 29, 1929, the daughter of Charles J. and Zada L. (nee: McCall) Rice. She was united in marriage to John J. Hilt (Jack) on April 17, 1948. After 64 years of marriage, Jack preceded her in death on March 29, 2012.
Delores is survived by her four children; John (Catherine) Hilt of Hartford, WI; Michael Hilt of Spokane, WA; Jeffrey (Patricia) Hilt of San Antonio, TX and Patrick Hilt of St. Croix Falls, WI; her six grandchildren, Kristine (Caleb) Spangenberger of Ketchum, ID; Jacob Hilt of Minneapolis, MN; Kate (Brandon) Mund of San Antonio, TX; Joseph Hilt (US Navy) San Diego, CA; Dr. Torey Hilt of Grand Rapids, MI and Carley Hilt of Waumandee, WI. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; Clara, Zada, Doris, and Katherine, four brothers; Willard, Wilfred, Charles and William.
Prior to Jack’s passing in 2012, they lived for several years along the Mississippi River in the community of Buffalo City, WI. She was a big fan of the 100-mile garage sale held annually along the many towns of the Upper Mississippi River Valley and often hosted family and friends on that treasure-seeking weekend.
She was an active sports enthusiast; she played golf, regularly swam at the Winona YMCA and the Cochrane pool (during the summer months), rode bicycle and learned to downhill/cross country ski later in her life.
Her kitchen was well-known by many for its warm hospitality, humorous environ, great dinners and delicious rhubarb pies.
Delores was beloved by her family and many friends. There are no words to describe how much we shall miss her.
Memorial Service will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM, where she will be interred with her husband. A luncheon reception for family and friends, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, will follow at the Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 59 State Street, Racine, WI.
The family has requested in lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, that donations may be directed to the Veterans Honor Flight Network to help transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their respective war memorials. The website to make such donations is www.honorflight.org/donate. In addition, the family would greatly appreciate your sharing condolences for and memories of Delores online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to thank the healthcare professionals and staff at The Kathy Hospice, The Cottages and the Cedar Bay East Community for the kindness and excellent care they provided Delores during the last years of her life.
