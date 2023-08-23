May 3, 1920—Aug. 11, 2023

RACINE—Delilah “Dolly” Mae Sipher Taleck, age 103, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Gardens on Tuesday, August 11, 2023, where she resided since 2017. Dolly was born to the late Dave and Iva (Nee: Becker) Phillips on May 3, 1920, in Hibbing, MN.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Elizabeth Gardens and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

