Aug. 23, 1937—Sept. 12, 2022

RACINE—Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. He was born in Green Bay, WI, August 23, 1937, son of the late Henry and Deloris (Nee: Kaye) Eisch.

Del attended St. Willibrords Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School “Class of 1955” in Green Bay. In 1948, Del received a trombone as a Christmas present and immediately took to it. In 1954 at the age of 17, he was invited to join the Green Bay Packer Band. After high school graduation Del headed for the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee where he furthered his music education, and met his life-long partner and love, Anne Marie Nebish.

On June 4, 1960, at St. Alexander Church in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Anne. In 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in hand, Del and Anne moved to the small community of Rosholt, Wisconsin where Del accepted his first teaching position. During the four years they spent in Rosholt, they had their first two children and Del received a Master’s Degree through the VanderCook College of Music. In 1965 the young family moved to Racine where Del accepted a teaching position with the Racine Unified School District. Del retired in 2001 after 36 years with Racine Unified. During this time Del and Anne had three more children.

In 1973 Del was appointed Director of the Racine Concert Band. Throughout his career with the band, he conducted over 640 concerts, and in 2010 he published, “And the Band Played On” a book chronicling the history of the Racine Concert Band. Del received awards from the American Federation of Musicians for excellence in teaching and community service. He also received the Diploma of the Sudler Order of Merit presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation. He served as President of the Wisconsin Bandmasters’ Association and as President of the Association of Concert Bands (ACB). He has twice been the recipient of ACB’s presidential award, and has served as the ACB’s historian and a member of the Sudler Silver Scroll committee.

Del enjoyed traveling, antique clocks, artwork, blown glass, postcards, sports games, old cars and trains. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family, his wife and sweetheart of 62 years and five children. Del and Anne shared the gift of love and the gift of music; values they instilled in their children and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Anne; children; DeAnne Eisch, Kathryn Haukedahl, Gregory (Sheri) Eisch, Marc Eisch; grandchildren: Jeremy (Laura) Eisch, Morgan (Nick) Elwell, Sarah Haukedahl, Anna Haukedahl, Brett and Emma Eisch, Isaiah, Logan, Mason, and Natalie Eisch; great-grandchild, Connor Eisch; sister-in-law, Dolores Eisch; nieces, nephews, colleagues, students and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, David, his brother, Richard and nephew, Christopher.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on Sunday, September 18, 1:00-3:00 p.m. and again on Monday, September 19, 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., after which a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family may be made to the DAVID EISCH MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND FOR YOUNG MUSICIANS.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: