RACINE—Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. and again on Monday, September 19, 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., after which a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.