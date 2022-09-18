 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delbert Arnold Eisch

Delbert Arnold Eisch

Aug. 23, 1937—Sept. 12, 2022

RACINE—Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. and again on Monday, September 19, 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., after which a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com

