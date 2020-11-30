1940 – 2020

DeGrave, Vivian Mary, age 80, of Waterford, passed away with her loving family by her side on November 23, 2020 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Vivian was born to Lawrence and Alice (nee: Schultz) Cash in East Troy, WI on June 22, 1940.

Vivian grew up in the East Troy area and graduated from high school before moving to the Waterford area. Vivian was a very loving person and had a smile that never quit. Everyone who met her loved her from the start. Vivian made her life’s work in waitressing, as she so enjoyed interacting with people. Some of the restaurants she worked in include Big John’s (now Chances) in Rochester, The Dover Inn, and Carol’s Country Kitchen (now Marty’s) in Waterford. Vivian was considered part of the family everywhere she worked as she was so well loved.

Vivian was a gamer, she enjoyed Family Feud, Ellen’s Game of Games, scratch off tickets and casino trips and if that wasn’t enough, she also loved her coffee! The love she had for her family and friends was second to none, she will be dearly missed.