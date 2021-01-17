1943—2021
Dee “Nana” Gustin, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 9, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Dee was born in Racine on May 21, 1943, daughter of the late George and Caroline (nee: Kroupa) Chaussee.
Dee graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1961”. On January 6, 1962 at Calvary Memorial Church, Dee was united in marriage to the love of her life, Terry W. Gustin. They shared forty-three beautiful years together before Terry preceded her in death on October 28, 2005. Dee was employed with Images Hair Salon for thirty-two years before retiring. She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, now Faithbridge Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross stitching, antiquing, art fairs and her trips to Wollersheim Winery. Dee always looked forward to her annual Spring Green motel visit and Spring Green art fair. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dee loved looking for beach glass with her daughter and granddaughter. She also loved her cats, but more than anything loved her family.
Dee will be dearly missed by her children, Teri-Dee (Brian) Kostos, Timothy Gustin; grandchildren, Taylor Tschumper and Chloe Kostos; sisters, Denise (Michael) Godzicki, Jeannie-Marie Chaussee; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Maxine Cornwell, Dean Gustin, Jean Gustin, Rich (Joyce) Gustin, Barb Gustin, and Ron Gustin; longtime dear friends, Suzanne Ruud Stover, Patricia Eaton, Pam Brefka and Lloyd Miller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Dee was also preceded in death by her brother, George “Butch” Chaussee III.
Private funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Private visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. To view the service online, you may go to Dee’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome, select services, and then Live Stream. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
