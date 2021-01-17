Dee 'Nana' Gustin

Dee graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1961”. On January 6, 1962 at Calvary Memorial Church, Dee was united in marriage to the love of her life, Terry W. Gustin. They shared forty-three beautiful years together before Terry preceded her in death on October 28, 2005. Dee was employed with Images Hair Salon for thirty-two years before retiring. She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, now Faithbridge Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross stitching, antiquing, art fairs and her trips to Wollersheim Winery. Dee always looked forward to her annual Spring Green motel visit and Spring Green art fair. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dee loved looking for beach glass with her daughter and granddaughter. She also loved her cats, but more than anything loved her family.