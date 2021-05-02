July 9, 1956—April 23, 2021
TOWN OF NORWAY — Debra Sue Friemoth (nee: Guerin) age 64, of the Town of Norway, died April 23, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Deb was born to Frank and Beuhla Guerin in Eagle River on July 9, 1956. Deb grew up and was educated in the Eagle River area and graduated from Eagle River High School. Deb then began training for her dream job of caring for the elderly. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant “CNA” and started working in Senior Centers.
Deb met the love of her life, Randolph “Randy” J. Friemoth in 1984 while in Eagle River and during their engagement moved from Eagle River to the Union Grove area. Deb and Randy were married December 20, 1985 in Tichigan. In 1990 they moved into their forever home in the Town of Norway. Deb loved to mow her lawn, work in her flower gardens and tend to her dogs. Deb also loved the “Home Life” where she could look after and tend to her family and care for Randy’s Mom and Dad. She will be dearly missed.
Deb is survived by her loving husband, Randy; son, Devin (girlfriend Brittany) Inman; brother, Monk (Holly); three sisters: Sandra, Annie, Rhonda Lue; two grandchildren: Riley and Lincoln; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stacy; and a grandson.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate donations made to Lakeland Animal Shelter, 3551 State Rd. 67, Delavan, WI 53115, in memory of Deb.
A celebration of life will take place in the future when we can gather safely.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St
Waterford, WI 53185
(262)534-2233
