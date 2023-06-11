RACINE—Debra S. Vernon, 65, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Amy (Michael) Payan; her son, Adam Degerstedt; her grandchildren: Nikolas, Noah and Alexander; and her brother, James (Valerie) Degerstedt. Debbie is further survived by step-children and step-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Debra will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
