Debra May (Sweetie, Worden)

April 20, 1956 – December 18, 2019

Debi passed away battling various lung ailments. Survivors include her husband Billy, daughters Danielle (Justin) Zitlow and Heather Worden. Grandchildren Gage and Sophie. And her sister Sandi (ShaSha).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After careers in both Florida and Georgia; Debi retired from Comcast Cable Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Vincent Sweeti, twin brothers Donald and Dennis and ex-husband James Worden.

Also left to cherish her memory are numerous family members and friends. A very special thank you to Marcia for all your help these last weeks.

Memorial services will be held in Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.