Debra “Debbie” M. Muleski (Nee: Fulk)

January 4, 1954—April 21, 2019

RACINE — With her husband by her side, Debra “Debbie” Muleski, age 65, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Please see Friday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

