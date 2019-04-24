January 4, 1954—April 21, 2019
RACINE — With her husband by her side, Debra “Debbie” Muleski, age 65, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Please see Friday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.