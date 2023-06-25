Debra M. Boldt
Debra M. Boldt (nee Asmann) passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, age 70 years.
Dear mother of Jeremy (Sheila) Boldt and Jessie Harris. Grandmother of Rachel (Will), Michelle, Tyler, Sierra, and Paige. Great-grandmother of Kayla. Daughter of Ruth Spiteri and the late Leonard Asmann. Sister of Greg (Chris) Asmann, Denise (Roger) Tonyan, and Gene (Wendy) Asmann. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Butch" Boldt; her brother, Gary Asmann; and her son-in-law, Terry Harris. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Debra enjoyed going to church, singing hymns, quilting, and especially loved watching Christmas movies. She worked for MapleLeaf Duck Farm for 30 years.
A visitation will be held June 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St Oak Creek) with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.
