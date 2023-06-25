Dear mother of Jeremy (Sheila) Boldt and Jessie Harris. Grandmother of Rachel (Will), Michelle, Tyler, Sierra, and Paige. Great-grandmother of Kayla. Daughter of Ruth Spiteri and the late Leonard Asmann. Sister of Greg (Chris) Asmann, Denise (Roger) Tonyan, and Gene (Wendy) Asmann. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Butch" Boldt; her brother, Gary Asmann; and her son-in-law, Terry Harris. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.