Debra M. Babington

April 3, 1955—December 25, 2018

AMBERG—Formerly of Racine, Debra M. Babington, age 63, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine, April 3, 1955, daughter of the late Leonard and Ruth (Nee: Jensen) Petersen.

Debra graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1973”. She was employed by S.C. Johnson for 39 years retiring in 2013 as an administrative secretary. Debra was a longtime member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, was very proud of her Danish Heritage, was an avid bowler and had been a cheerleader for the Racine Raiders. Above all she cherished time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.

On April 14, 1979, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to Rodney Babington and they blended two families together. Surviving are Rodney, children, Kari (Brian) Fry, Jessica Babington, Julie (Mike) Fry, Eric Babington; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Donna Petersen, Cindy (Bob) Woodward; sister- in-law, Maryanne Babington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Sunday, December 30, 2018, 2:30 P.M Relatives and friends my meet prior to the service 1:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

Celebrate
the life of: Debra M. Babington
