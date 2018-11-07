Debra J. Chap

January 7, 1954—November 3, 2018
RACINE—Debra Jean (nee: Kadolph) Chap, 64, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Racine on January 7, 1954, the daughter of the late Ewald and Norma (nee: Baker) Kadolph. Debbie was employed at Piggly Wiggly for 45 years. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Debbie enjoyed camping, trips to Florida, and was known for her delicious baking. She was a very loving person, always had something nice to say, and would offer to help, even if she wasn’t asked to.
Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Chap, grandson, Trevor Moss, brother, Richard (MaryAnn Ricchio) Kadolph, of Racine, uncle and aunt Fred (Jane) Holz of Arizona, cousin and best friend, Lynn Hebert of Florida; best friends, Joey and Anna Legath of Racine; Sweede and Cindy Sharkey of Mosinee; special friends, Sandy McKenna and Lori Lee and aunts, Mary Lou Baker, and Rita Delmater all of Racine. She is further survived by many other relatives, dear friends and co-workers.
Debra was preceded in death by her, mother, Norma Kadolph, sister, Cheryl Kadolph, and uncles, Arthur Baker, and William T. Delmater.
In keeping with Debbie’s wishes no services will be held.
