 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Debra "Debbie" Ann Miller

  • 0
Debra "Debbie" Ann Miller

April 14, 1955—July 29, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, FL—Debra “Debbie” Ann Miller, 67, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Donna Schust and sister, Pamela Perman. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Herzog (James Dexter); son, Adam Miller; siblings: Dawn Garbo (Gary), Brian Perman, Gail Hemm (Michael); niece, Jade Kasprowicz (Todd) as well as many more nieces and nephews. She had a great love of the outdoors, especially the beach and enjoyed going to zoos and Sea World. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie’s memory to ZooTampa at Lowry Park: https://zootampa.org/support/donate-today/.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News