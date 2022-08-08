ST. PETERSBURG, FL—Debra “Debbie” Ann Miller, 67, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Donna Schust and sister, Pamela Perman. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Herzog (James Dexter); son, Adam Miller; siblings: Dawn Garbo (Gary), Brian Perman, Gail Hemm (Michael); niece, Jade Kasprowicz (Todd) as well as many more nieces and nephews. She had a great love of the outdoors, especially the beach and enjoyed going to zoos and Sea World. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie’s memory to ZooTampa at Lowry Park: https://zootampa.org/support/donate-today/.