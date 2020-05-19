January 24, 1962—May 15, 2020
Debra “Debbie” A. Kempken, 58, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Burlington on January 24, 1962, she was the daughter of Ken and Darlene (Nee: Fredrich) Ehrhart. Her early life was spent in Kansasville and she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UW Whitewater. On April 27, 1985 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover, she was united in marriage to Michael “Mike” Kempken. Since marriage, they made Rochester their home.
Debbie worked as an accountant for Mike Ben Ben Inc. for 30 years before moving to AMI this past year. She was a member and avid volunteer at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for the past 35 years. She was active in FFA and volunteered as a 4-H leader and at the Racine County Fair, especially during the livestock auction. She loved traveling to visit family and enjoyed watching sports and cheering for the Packers.
Debbie is survived by her parents, Ken and Darlene; husband, Mike; sons, Jared and Jake Kempken; mother and father-in-law, Dick and Joan Kempken; siblings, Linda (Marvin) Hegemann and Jeff (Kathy) Ehrhart; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Missy Kempken.
The family would like to thank the Burlington Hospital Nursing Staff, along with the many friends and family for all of their love and support during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missy Kempken Scholarship Fund Inc.
A public visitation for Debbie will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 3 until 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has set a limited capacity and will maintain social distancing. A Private Family Service will take place followed by burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
