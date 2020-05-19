× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 24, 1962—May 15, 2020

Debra “Debbie” A. Kempken, 58, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Burlington on January 24, 1962, she was the daughter of Ken and Darlene (Nee: Fredrich) Ehrhart. Her early life was spent in Kansasville and she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UW Whitewater. On April 27, 1985 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover, she was united in marriage to Michael “Mike” Kempken. Since marriage, they made Rochester their home.

Debbie worked as an accountant for Mike Ben Ben Inc. for 30 years before moving to AMI this past year. She was a member and avid volunteer at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for the past 35 years. She was active in FFA and volunteered as a 4-H leader and at the Racine County Fair, especially during the livestock auction. She loved traveling to visit family and enjoyed watching sports and cheering for the Packers.

Debbie is survived by her parents, Ken and Darlene; husband, Mike; sons, Jared and Jake Kempken; mother and father-in-law, Dick and Joan Kempken; siblings, Linda (Marvin) Hegemann and Jeff (Kathy) Ehrhart; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Missy Kempken.