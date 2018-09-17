August 8, 1956—September 14, 2018
RACINE—Debra D. Hall, age 62, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
She was born in Racine, WI, August 8, 1956 daughter of Creighton and Dawn (Nee: Rosga) Woodward.
Debra was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1974”. On May 29, 1976, Debra was united in marriage to Alan J. Hall. Debra was employed by Ascension All Saints as an equipment handler for 25 years, until her retirement. She will forever be remembered as a caring and loving person with a great affection towards children and animals, especially her dog, Scout.
Surviving are her husband Alan of 42 years; mother, Dawn Woodward, brothers and sisters; Robert (Cindy) Woodward, Dennis Woodward Sr., Phyllis (Mike) Cadirci, Denise (Tom) Hurbes, Laurie (George) Vargas, Carol (Don) Boyd, Tammy Woodward, Maxine Woodward, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Creighton and brothers, Paul and David.
A Time of Remembering will be celebrated Thursday, September 20, 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 until 11:30 P.M. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
