RACINE—Debra C. Taylor, 68, of Racine, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be that day from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.