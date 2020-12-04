 Skip to main content
Debra C. Langendorf
August 1, 1954 – November 29, 2020

Kenosha – Debra C. (nee: Haight) Langendorf, age 66, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Public visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A family service will follow at 6:00 pm.. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In memory of Deb, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

