Debra C. Langendorf

August 1, 1954 – November 29, 2020
Kenosha – Debra C. (nee: Haight) Langendorf, age 66, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Public visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A family service will follow at 6:00 pm.. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In memory of Deb, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.