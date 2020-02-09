January 19, 1953 – February 5, 2020

RACINE – Debra Ann Ulinski, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Debra was born in Racine on January 19, 1953 to the late William and Patricia (Lui) Michel. She was a graduate of St Catherine’s High School and was later educated at Gateway Technical College. She became a Registered Nurse and worked at St Mary’s Medical Center for over 25 years. Debra was an active member of St. Rita’s Parish for over 40 years, she spent many of those years volunteering as a classroom and playground mom. She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, whether it be gardening, volunteering for the Caledonia Conservancy or relaxing in her swimming pool with her family and friends.

Debra dedicated her life to the service and care of others, she was always there to lend a helping hand, a kind word, and comforting meal for anyone who was in need. She had an open heart and a special way of making you feel welcome when you needed support the most. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren was unrivaled, they were truly the loves of her life.