January 19, 1953—February 5, 2020
RACINE – Debra Ann Ulinski, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A memorial visitation for Debra will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, February 13, 202 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita’s Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers please donate in Debra’s memory to the Caledonia Conservancy.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
