Debra Ann Ulinski
Debra Ann Ulinski

Debra Ann Ulinski

January 19, 1953—February 5, 2020

RACINE – Debra Ann Ulinski, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.

A memorial visitation for Debra will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, February 13, 202 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita’s Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers please donate in Debra’s memory to the Caledonia Conservancy.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Service information

Feb 13
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Feb 14
Memorial Mass
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM
St. Rita Parish
4339 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
