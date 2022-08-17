April 12, 1958—Aug. 11, 2022

RACINE—Debra Ann Curtis, 64, found peace on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Debra was born in Michigan City, Indiana on April 12, 1958, to Joseph Duncan and Ruthie Mae Curtis. She enjoyed birthday and holiday celebrations and spending time with the other residents at the Orchard Adult Family Home. The simplest pleasures brought immense joy to Debra.

Debra will be sadly missed by her siblings, guardian Lori Henkes, and extended family at Orchard Adult family Home, Courtney Conner, Marcia Conner, and Wanda Stewart. She is further survived by other relatives, caregivers, and friends at Orchard Adult Family Home.

A visitation for Debra will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

