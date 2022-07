Debra A. Escobar, 58, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Frank James officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.