Deborah 'Tilly' K. Delgado

August 23, 1957—January 3, 2022

RACINE—Deborah K. (Tilly) Delgado, age 64, of Racine, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 of heart disease.

Tilly was born on August 23, 1957 in Madison, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Clarence P. and N. Irene Ziegler. Her hometown was Middleton and she graduated from Milwaukee Solomon Juneau High School and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Milwaukee. Her career at Johnson Financial Group (Racine) spanned for more than 25 years. She was a devoted local volunteer.

She is survived by her dear son Nicholas and his father Jesse. She is preceded in death by her parents and companion (Jim). She is survived by her siblings: Roger (Sue) Ziegler, Sharon Hofmann, and Diane Ziegler, and nephews Andy and Zeb and nieces Ali, Anne and Natalia.

She was loving and fun and a devoted mother. Her caring and kindness will be missed by family and all who knew her.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 9, 20220from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Church and Chapel, 7626 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis. A brief service will follow.

Church and Chapel

Skubal-Koelsch-Larsen

77th & Greenfield 414-476-0052

Obit – Condolences – Directions