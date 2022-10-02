Nov. 30, 1950 - Sept. 20, 2022

Deborah T. Call, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

She was born in Racine on November 30, 1950, the daughter of Stanley Cheske and Annette (Richer) Wasik. On September 18, 1968, she married Gary Call, the love of her life.

Debby started her working career at AT&T, worked at Johnson Wax in the lab, and then she was their Office Manager at Call's Metal Building Erectors until she attended Carthage College and graduated with her Master's Degree in Education. She truly adored her teaching career throughout the years.

Debby made lasting impressions with everyone she ever met; always cheerful and deeply thoughtful. Her infectious smile warmed your heart and made you feel welcome. She had a unique sense of creativity which was inspirational. Debby held all the wonderful moments with her grandchildren close to her heart and enjoyed the special memories with family and friends at their lake house in northern Wisconsin. You could find her enjoying a great movie with her buttered popcorn and shopping for unique and personal gifts that meant the world to her family members and friends.

In addition to her loving husband, Gary, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jessica (Michael) Call; grandchildren, Nataleigh (Roger) and Colin (Carrie) Call; Mike Drissel; grandchildren, Bailey Drissel and Paige Keisler; brother, Steve Cheske; sister, Vicki (Kelley) Miller; special niece, Christina (Chad) Olstad great-niece, Georgia; nephew, Joel (Lauren) Jurgens; great-nieces: Emily, Haley, Madison; niece, Brittany Trinidad, great-nephew:s Michael and Matthew Jurgens; niece, Jessy Paul; great-nieces: Zoey and Teagan; as well as many loving family, friends and neighbors.

Debby was preceded in death by her mother, Annette (Michael) Wasik; father, Stanley Cheske; son, Garrett; daughter, Jennifer; nephews: Jared Paul and Joshua Jurgens.

Special thanks to the many doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and caregivers who have been there for Debby over the years during her hospital visits and home care.

To commemorate Debby's life, memorials have been suggested to Jane Vernon Elementary School, 8518 22nd Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143, for classroom supplies, or University Hospital in Madison for kidney research.

A private service took place at Draeger-Landgendorf Funeral Home.

Debby, our lives will not be the same without you. We will miss you dearly and your words will be cherished forever— "A Limb has fallen from the family tree that says Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was STRONG."

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000