Deborah S. Kristopeit

Aug. 16, 1967 - June 8, 2023

RACINE - Deborah S. Kristopeit (nee: Kielbasa), 55, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa.

Debbie was born in Racine on August 16, 1967 to Paul E. and Judith "Sue" (nee: Sorenson) Kielbasa.

She was a 1985 graduate of William Horlick High School and earned a BS in nursing from UW-Milwaukee.

Debbie selflessly cared for others before herself. She was a dedicated nurse and loved caring for infants and children. Debbie was employed as a registered nurse with Ascension for 30 years, Aurora Health Care and the Racine Unified School District. She volunteered her nursing skills at the Village Creek Bible Camp.

Debbie was very faith-filled and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Racine, Wisconsin. She was outgoing, funny and had a personality that would light up a room. Debbie loved to sing with her daughter Julia and gave the best hugs. Debbie's family would like to send a special "thank you" to the medical team at Froedtert hospital in Wauwatosa, WI for their attentiveness, dedication, and true care for not only Debbie's well being, but her family's as well.

She is survived by her children: Nathan Kristopeit and Julia Kristopeit; her mother, Judy "Sue" Kielbasa; her brothers: Christian Kielbasa, John (Lisa) Kielbasa and Casimir "Casey" Kielbasa; and her nephew, Zachary Kielbasa. She is further survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kielbasa and many other relatives.

Funeral Services for Deborah will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, HWY 32.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000