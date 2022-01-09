March 17, 1957 - Jan. 6, 2021

RACINE - Deborah M. "Debbie" Escobar, age 64, passed away Thursday January 6, 2021 at her residence. Deborah was born in Racine on St. Patrick's Day March 17, 1957, daughter of the late Leonard and Delores (nee: Kesselman) Sokolowski.

1975 was a big year for Debbie, when she graduated from Washington Park High School, married Ovidio B. Escobar and had her firstborn son, Jason. Debbie loved children and was employed as a teacher assistant, pre-school teacher and child caregiver for over twenty years. She will be best remembered for her generosity and her great love and devotion to her family.

Debbie will be dearly missed by her sons: Jason Escobar and Travis (Carmen) Escobar, both of Racine; grandchildren: Romello, Trey, Carmen and Amelia; great-grandchildren: Elijah and Ezra; sister, Kathryn (Richard) Hintz; special niece and nephew, Amber Hintz and Josh Hintz; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the West Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday January 12, 2022 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. with her funeral service to start at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimers.org have been suggested.

