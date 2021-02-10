October 31, 1951—February 7, 2021
RACINE – Deborah L. Witte, 69, passed away at Season’s Hospice Ignite in Oak Creek on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Debbie was born in Racine on October 31, 1951 to the late Julius and Catherine (nee: Matern) Masik. She loved Halloween and celebrating her birthday. Debbie also loved Christmas, especially baking Christmas cookies and cooking. Debbie was a second mom to the kids in the neighborhood and was the classroom mom while her daughters were in school. She loved animals, especially her cats and enjoyed feeding the animals in the yard. She was also an avid Beatles fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Nicole Witte-Flynn and Kelly Witte; and her brothers and sisters, Judith (Al) Andersen, Sharyn Masik, and Ronald (Betty) Masik. Debbie is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Thomas J. Masik.
A memorial gathering for Debbie will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening, February 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to the family.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
