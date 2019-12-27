Deborah L. Bennett (Nee: Geilfuss)

November 3, 1955 — December 17, 2019

Deborah Lynn Bennett, age 64, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. She was born in Milwaukee on November 3, 1955 daughter of the late Fred and Bonnie (Nee: O’Dell) Geilfuss.

Debbie graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1973”. On September 29, 1990 she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Bennett. Debbie was employed by RUSD working at Starbuck Middle School as a hall monitor for 16 years. Debbie was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed making meals for the Novitiate at St. Rita’s Monastery. She also enjoyed her swimming pool and her dog Bosco. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Tom; sisters, Shelley (the late Dave) Zepnick, Dawn Geilfuss; in-laws, Dave (Jean) Bennett, Sue (Dave) Murphy, John Bennett; nephew, Hunter Bennett; niece, Angie Murphy, other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Relatives and friends may meet Monday, December 30, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street, for a time to share memories. Please see Sunday’s paper or www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403