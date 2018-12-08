Try 1 month for 99¢
Deborah Lee Abbott "Debbie"

January 16, 1952 – December 3, 2018

RACINE – Deborah “Debbie” Lee (nee: Greer) Abbott, age 66, was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Debbie was born in Racine, WI on January 16, 1952 to the late Little Book & Priscilla (nee: Williamson) Greer. She attended Madison Academy in Madison, WI where she graduated in 1970.

Debbie was fun, loving, outspoken, and always the life of the party. She enjoyed playing cards & bingo, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren—whom everyone knew were the love of her life. She was a member of Zoe Outreach Ministries where she attended until her health failed.

Debbie leaves to cherish her siblings Jerry L. Greer of KS, Patricia Sorrell (Greer) of MS, Linda (Curtis) Greer-Coppage of IL, and LB Greer of IA; her children, Jamie Greer of MN, Timothy Abbott, Andrew Hamilton, Montrael Greer, and her baby girl, Adrianne Greer all or Racine, WI; 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; 5 nieces and 11 nephews; close friends, Lillie Jackson, Linda Perry, Faye Nunn, and a few more too many to name but they know who they are; God-children Charlene Mayfield, Ericka Hubbard, DeAndre Woods, Jessie Epps, Andre Epps, all of Racine, WI and Houston Oliver of Mnpls, MN; Special grandchildren Kaneesha Briggs “Special K”, TraeQuan McGlorn “Buda Bear”, Anteijah & Rikaijah Greer “Muffin & KayKay”, Jermarius Harris “Mister”, Tyquanesha Abbott “Pooka”; as well as a very special friend, Monette Shepherd “Shep”.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Little Book & Priscilla Greer; daughter, Aretha L Abbott; and Willie J. Billups.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00 am in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center Street, with Pastor Melvin D. Hargrove officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10-11 am.

