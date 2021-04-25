May 17, 1955—February 10, 2021
TICHIGAN LAKE—Deborah Kay Tobin of Tichigan Lake passed away unexpectedly February 10, 2021. She was born May 17, 1955, in Milwaukee to Jean (nee: Draskovich) and Anthony Tobin.
A celebration of Deb’s life will be held May 1st, 2021 coinciding with Kentucky Derby Day; at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). Open house gathering, with food and drinks served will start at 1:00 p.m., ending with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In honor of Deb’s love of the Kentucky Derby feel free to join us in your Derby finery.
