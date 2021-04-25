 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deborah Kay Tobin
0 comments

Deborah Kay Tobin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Deborah Kay Tobin

May 17, 1955—February 10, 2021

TICHIGAN LAKE—Deborah Kay Tobin of Tichigan Lake passed away unexpectedly February 10, 2021. She was born May 17, 1955, in Milwaukee to Jean (nee: Draskovich) and Anthony Tobin.

A celebration of Deb’s life will be held May 1st, 2021 coinciding with Kentucky Derby Day; at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). Open house gathering, with food and drinks served will start at 1:00 p.m., ending with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In honor of Deb’s love of the Kentucky Derby feel free to join us in your Derby finery.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600

www.integrity-families.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News