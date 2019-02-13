Deborah J. Statezny
June 24, 1957 - February 10, 2019
CALEDONIA - (Nee Steinmetz) Passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 at age 61.
Beloved wife of Michael P. Loving sister of the late Tom, Wayne (Dominga), Lavonne (Ken), Judy (Joe), Steve, Jeanne (Bill), Barbara, Jim, Valerie (Jim), Dave (Alicia). Stepmother of Brett, Layne (Brandon). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday at the FUNERAL HOME from 9-1030AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH (13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia). Burial church cemetery. Deborah was employed by AT&T for 30years.
In honor of Deborah the family requests that everyone dress in Green Bay Packer apparel for her funeral.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
9200 S. 27th St.
414-761-2750
