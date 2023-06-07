March 5, 1956—June 2, 2023

GRAFTON—Deborah J. Jensen of Grafton was welcomed home on Friday Evening, June 2, 2023. She was 67. Debbie was born on March 5, 1956, to Eugene and Beverly (nee Roushia) Talley in Owatonna, MN.

Debbie was a loyal Green Bay Packer’s fan and attended many “Packer parties” with her family. She enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music and was very proud of her role as the family “botanist”. Debbie loved the beauty and power of horses and Harley’s, but above all she treasured the time spent with her family and grandchildren.

Debbie will remain in the hearts of those she left behind. Her children include Nicole (Josh) Conell, Jaimi (Ross) Harrington and Jeremy Duncan; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brothers Michael Talley and Kenny Talley.

Debbie was met at the gates of heaven by her son Dusty, her parents Gene and Bev; Grandma Lee and other close family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her daughters home in Port Washington. In honor of Debbie, please wear your Packer gear for the celebration of life. Please contact family for location and time.