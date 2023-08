RACINE—Deborah Elouise Landers, age 73, answered the call of her Loving Savior on July 27, 2023, at her residence. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, August 11th at Faith Church of God, 1449 Geneva St. at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.