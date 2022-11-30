Oct. 13, 1952—Nov. 17, 2022

EAST TROY—Deborah Ann (Hefty) Martin, 70, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at East Troy Manor in East Troy, WI. East Troy Manor had been Debbie’s home for nearly six years after she suffered an ischemic stroke in 2016.

Born in Burlington, WI, on October 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Warren Sr. and Hazel (Taylor) Hefty. Debbie attended Burlington Schools and graduated from BHS, Class of 1970. Following graduation, she attended Gateway Technical College and earned a dental assistant degree. Most of her adult life was spent as an assistant. After retiring from the dental field, she worked as a cashier at Burlington’s Pick n Save.

On September 27, 1997, Debbie was united in marriage to her one true love, Randy Martin, at United Methodist Church. Following marriage, they continued to make Burlington their home. Debbie loved life and all it had to offer. Family and friends meant the world to her. Her contagious laugh could be heard in the noisiest room and even after suffering multiple strokes, she continued to make everyone laugh.

Debbie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Randy; sister, Lynnea (James) Rutkowski; sister-in-law, Jeannie Hefty; step-children: Jason Martin and Nicole (Brandon) Tomczak; step-granddaughters: Hailee, Isabella, Allison and Ava; nieces and nephews: Renee(Mark) Ludtke, Jamie (Kevin) Gill, Kelly (Michael) Meinen, Brett (Marta) Hefty, Kevin (Rachel) Rutkowski, Shelley (Greg) Strohm, Brian (Ryan) Rutkowski; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and brother, Warren Jr.

Debbie’s Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at East Troy Manor, St. Croix Hospice and special friend Sherry Ward for their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 1:00—3:00 PM at Schuette Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Troy Manor, 3271 North Street, East Troy, WI, 53120; or your favorite charity in memory of Debbie.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434