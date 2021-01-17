 Skip to main content
Deborah Ann Hansen (nee: Yager)
November 18, 1944 – January 7, 2021

RACINE—With her family by her side, Deborah Ann Hansen, age 76, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home. Deborah was born in Prophetstown, IL on November 18, 1944, daughter of the late Roland and Mary Jane (nee: Saunders) Yager.

She graduated from Prophetstown High School and earned her master’s degree from Drake University. On November 21, 1970, she was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Hansen. They shared forty-six beautiful years together and raised two children before Larry preceded her in death on February 26, 2017. Debbie helped educate and develop many young minds as a Special Education teacher in Racine Unified while working at Olympia Brown, Knapp and lastly at SC Johnson elementary schools. An avid reader, she enjoyed her book club and was writing a children’s book. She also enjoyed making her own cards for family and friends. Above all, she loved her time spent with her family.

Debbie will be dearly missed by her children, Mark Hansen, Kimberly (Mark) Monson; grandson Nikolei; sisters-in-law, Janet (Bruce) Anderson, Peggy (Chris) Larson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Debbie was also preceded in death by her brother Gerry Yager.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

