× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debby Bennett

November 9, 1957 – September 16, 2020

Debby Bennett, 62, Loving mom, grandma, and wife

Passed away at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with brain cancer.

She is survived by her daughters, Mandy and Kyla Bennett; her husband, Mike Bennett; her grandchildren, Jordan Bennett, Makayla Boclair and Amaya Bennett; her brother, Charles Hird, Jr. and wife, June Hird ; her sister, Julie Bergsrud, her brother, John Hird and his wife Janet Hird. along with all of her special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marion Kosterman Hird Damaschke; father, Charles Hird, Sr.; and her sons, Bobby and Billy Bennett.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Aurora At Home Hospice team that took exceptional care of Debby in her final days.

Please see the funeral website for complete obituary and funeral service information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000