CONNELL, Patricia A., 81

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAWKINS, Gerald E., 80

Sturtevant, Aug. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, Lawrence L., 89

Franksville, Aug. 13, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KIONKA, Faith J., 82

Racine, Aug. 13, Elizabeth Gardens, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUSTERS, Karen, 57

Racine, Aug. 13, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LARSON, Randall “Lou,” 52

Racine, Aug. 14, at his cottage in Chilton, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHNAARE, Gene E. Jr., 69

Racine, Aug. 14, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH II, William K., 36

Racine, Aug. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

