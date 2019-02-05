Try 1 month for 99¢

BIDSTRUP, David C., 87

Racine, Feb. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Mount Pleasant, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HANSEN, Penny L., 71

Caledonia, Feb. 4, Ascension Healthcare, Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JORGENSON, Dolores M., 88

Racine, Feb. 5, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LUXEM, Richard P., 75

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 4, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHWEITZER, Julie A., 65

Waterford, Jan. 30 at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

TORRES, Linda Gail, 63

Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VILLALPANDO, Michael R., 72

Japan, formerly of Sturtevant, Jan. 9, at his residence in Japan, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments